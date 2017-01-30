Free tax help available at five NCW sites

WENATCHEE — Filling out those 1040 forms is never fun, but at least there’s a free program to help ease the pain of tax time.

From Monday through mid-April, volunteers with the local AARP Tax-Aide Program will offer free tax-preparation sessions at five locations across North Central Washington. The sessions are sponsored in conjunction with the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.

Twenty-nine volunteers — trained and certified in tax work — will help folks wrangle their tax returns, said Linda Limbeck,…