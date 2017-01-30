The Wenatchee World

Funeral Service Directory

Monday, Jan. 30 

Charles “Marvin” Larkin, 83, of Quincy: 11 a.m. celebration of life at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. S.E., Quincy. Concluding services will follow at Quincy Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel.

Nathan Paul Stocker, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley.

