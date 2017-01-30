Girls as young as six equate ‘brilliance’ with opposite sex

LONDON — Girls assimilate stereotypes associating brilliance with men rather than women by the time they are six, potentially limiting their aspirations and impacting their future careers, scientists have said.

Tests on young children in the United States also showed girls of six were more likely than boys to avoid activities said to require brilliance.

“Our society tends to associate brilliance with men more than with women, and this notion pushes women away from jobs that are perceived to require…