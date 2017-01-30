Hiring-freeze exemptions authorized at VA

SEATTLE — The Department of Veterans Affairs has authorized wide-ranging exemptions from a federal hiring freeze to enable many open health-care positions to be filled.

A Friday memorandum from the department’s acting secretary, Robert Snyder, grants exemptions in dozens of different job classifications, ranging from doctor to food-service worker.

President Trump on Monday signed the executive order to freeze federal hiring, and veterans organizations and members of Congress are concerned it could hamper VA efforts to fill open positions and…