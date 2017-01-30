The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi27° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow

Hiring-freeze exemptions authorized at VA

by The Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

SEATTLE — The Department of Veterans Affairs has authorized wide-ranging exemptions from a federal hiring freeze to enable many open health-care positions to be filled.

A Friday memorandum from the department’s acting secretary, Robert Snyder, grants exemptions in dozens of different job classifications, ranging from doctor to food-service worker.

President Trump on Monday signed the executive order to freeze federal hiring, and veterans organizations and members of Congress are concerned it could hamper VA efforts to fill open positions and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 