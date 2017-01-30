How avalanche forecasters use bombs, a howitzer and an M60 tank to keep us safe

SNOQUALMIE PASS — John Stimberis' office looks nothing like that of a typical state employee.

Sure, there's an ancient coffee pot in the corner, cheap carpet and old computers humming quietly.

But you're also liable to trip over a stray pair of ski boots, and pasted to a glass door is a bumper sticker that reads: "There are very few problems which cannot be solved by the suitable application of high explosives." The other tools of his trade include skis,…