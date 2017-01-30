Kanter undergoes surgery on broken wrist

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter underwent surgery Friday to repair the fractured right forearm he suffered the night before after punching a chair on the bench.

General manager Sam Presti said the surgery was successful and Kanter will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. Kanter reportedly could miss up to two months.

He fractured his forearm when he slammed his fist into a padded chair on the Thunder bench in the second quarter of Thursday’s 109-98 win…