Marriage licenses

Chelan County

Dalia Celeste Verduzco Mora, 35, and David Gaytan Tapia, 32, both of Wenatchee

Marc Anthony Willy, 45, and Kari Ann Page, 45, both of Wenatchee

Julie Jane Frantz, 30, and Tyler Irvin Caille, 38, both of Mansfield

Juan Luis Bravo Jaramillo, 21, and Elizabeth Avila-Lopez, 18, both of Cashmere

Raul Nungaray, 50, and Cecilia Ramos, 43, both of Wenatchee

Jose Ricardo Martinez, 41, and Michelle Marie McCroskey, 34, both of Wenatchee

Leanne Bentley Evans, 32, and Roman Allan…