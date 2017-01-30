O’Connell goes from injury-plagued lineman to superstar

A brief moment of total silence. The room was without breath in anticipation. Bright lights that swirled around the room following the announcement stood still and focused on the stage. The anticipation was leading up to the announcement of the winner of the 2016 Outland Trophy, an award for the top offensive lineman in college football.

This was the scene on ESPN’s telecast of the College Football Awards show on Dec. 8. One of three finalists was Cody O’Connell, an…