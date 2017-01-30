Perfect planning: How to navigate wedding expos

According to theknot.com, wedding statistics show that 83 percent of all engagements happen between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, making January and February the ideal time to plan bridal shows.

The expos are used to assist couples, wedding parties and their families with planning by offering bridal fashion shows, cake tastings, music and other vendors.

Many bridal shows boast hundreds of vendors in large spaces, so Vow bridal show planner and Vow Bride Magazine editor-in-chief Kim Wadsworth gave the Daily Press…