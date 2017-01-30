The Wenatchee World

Renner — 50th

by Lindsay Francis
Features
Derald and Bobbi Renner of Wenatchee will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during an open house from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Three Lakes Clubhouse in Malaga. The event will be hosted by Robin and Sherry Renner.

Barbara “Bobbi” Saltsman and Derald Renner were married Jan. 16, 1967, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The couple have lived in Wenatchee during their marriage.

They are the parents of Robin Renner of Malaga and Julee Acardo of Wenatchee. They have three…

