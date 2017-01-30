The Wenatchee World

Serena sinks Venus in Aussie Open final to win magic 23rd slam

by Reuters
MELBOURNE — Serena Williams reigned supreme in tennis's great sibling rivalry, edging an emotion-charged clash with sister Venus to claim her seventh Australian Open on Saturday and a record 23rd grand slam title in the professional era.

Beset by nerves early in the tense family affair, the American needed all her firepower and famed mental strength to fend off Venus, who scrapped hard to the end before going down 6-4 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena.

Fourteen years after beating Venus…

Advertisements

 