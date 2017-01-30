The Wenatchee World

Short picked for state Senate seat

by K.C. Mehaffey
COLVILLE — Rep. Shelly Short, R-Addy, was unanimously selected by 15 Eastern Washington county commissioners to replace Brian Dansel in the state Senate on Monday.

Dansel resigned last week to take a job with the Trump administration in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Short, 54, has served as a state representative since 2008. Addy is an unincorporated community in Stevens County. The position will be up for reelection in November.

Commissioners from Spokane, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Ferry and Okanogan counties made…

Advertisements

 