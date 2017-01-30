The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi27° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow

State seeks wolf advisory members

by K.C. Mehaffey
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for candidates to serve for the next three years on a citizen committee that advises the department on wolf recovery and management.

The agency is looking for people to fill three vacant seats in the 18-member Wolf Advisory Group, and will also use applications to fill any positions that may become vacant later in the year.

The group represents the interests of environmentalists, hunters and livestock ranchers. Its mission is…

