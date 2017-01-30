State seeks wolf advisory members
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for candidates to serve for the next three years on a citizen committee that advises the department on wolf recovery and management.
The agency is looking for people to fill three vacant seats in the 18-member Wolf Advisory Group, and will also use applications to fill any positions that may become vacant later in the year.
The group represents the interests of environmentalists, hunters and livestock ranchers. Its mission is…