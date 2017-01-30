Paul and Linda Summers recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Linda Jean Melton and Paul Laurence Summers were married Jan. 27, 1967.
The couple have lived in Wenatchee during their marriage.
They are the parents of a daughter, Teresa Summers of Wenatchee, and two sons and daughters in law, Kolby and Amy Summers of Issaquah and Paul Jr. and Cathy Summers of Virginia. They have four grandchildren.
He retired from the Chelan County Highway Department. She is a retired loan…
