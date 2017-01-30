The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi27° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow

Summers — 50th

by Lindsay Francis
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Paul and Linda Summers recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Linda Jean Melton and Paul Laurence Summers were married Jan. 27, 1967.

The couple have lived in Wenatchee during their marriage.

They are the parents of a daughter, Teresa Summers of Wenatchee, and two sons and daughters in law, Kolby and Amy Summers of Issaquah and Paul Jr. and Cathy Summers of Virginia. They have four grandchildren.

He retired from the Chelan County Highway Department. She is a retired loan…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 