Zags take No. 1 spot in both polls

Unbeaten and now No. 1.
Gonzaga moved up to the top spot Monday in the AP and USA Today college basketball polls. The voting wasn’t all that close, like most of the Zags’ games this season.
All it took was Gonzaga’s unprecedented 22-0 start and stumbles by power conference teams last week when upsets rocked the top 10.
The Zags earned 46 first-place votes and 1,594 points. No. 2 Baylor was next with six first-place votes and 1,504 points. No.…
