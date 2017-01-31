Ann “Annie” Carrigan

June 11, 1956 - January 27, 2017

Annie Carrigan passed away Friday, January 27, 2017, in Wenatchee from

pancreatic cancer. She was born June 11, 1956, in Anacortes, WA, to LeRoy and

Virginia Jacobs. At the age of 14, she moved with her family to Monroe, WA,

where her dad opened a NAPA store. She graduated from Monroe High School in

1974, and married Ron Bredstrand in 1975. They divorced in 1990. After

marrying Danny Carrigan in 1991, they moved to Moses Lake in 1992. Annie went

to work for Basin Asphalt, driving a dump truck for 16 years. In 2005, she

moved to Ephrata and was employed by Central Washington Concrete until total

hip surgery in 2012. In 2013, Annie’s dad relocated to Ephrata to live with

her, and she cared for him until he passed away in early 2014. She then went

to work for the Ephrata School District, driving a school bus until being

diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2016.

Annie is survived by her black lab, Emma; sister, Laura (Curt) Bry; and

brother, Bill (Tammy) Jacobs. She also leaves her nephews and nieces: Andrew

(Shanthi) Bry and great-niece, Amelia; Matt (Rachel) Bry; Caitlin Bry (Paul

Churchill) and Seth Jacobs. Annie leaves behind her many close friends and co-

workers, both past and present, whose friendships she cherished.

Annie’s service will be held at Nicoles Funeral Home on Saturday, February 4,

2017, at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the service begins.

Following the service, please join family and friends at Time Out Pizza for a

no-host lunch. In lieu of flowers, Annie would appreciate remembrances be made

to your local animal shelter. Thank you to the Hospice nurses, for your care

and support during this difficult time. Please express your thoughts and

memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under

the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA.