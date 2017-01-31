Avian cholera not likely to move north

BURBANK — Officials say more than 2,100 birds — mostly mallard ducks — have died of avian cholera in the Tri-Cities area over the last two weeks.

But Kyle Spragens, waterfowl manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the outbreak appears to be on the downswing, and is not likely to move up the Columbia River to the Wenatchee area.

“As of right now, it’s staying localized,” he said. And because duck hunting season just ended, the…