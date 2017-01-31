The Wenatchee World

This Afternoon

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo18° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain

Avian cholera not likely to move north

by K.C. Mehaffey
Outdoors
BURBANK — Officials say more than 2,100 birds — mostly mallard ducks — have died of avian cholera in the Tri-Cities area over the last two weeks.

But Kyle Spragens, waterfowl manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the outbreak appears to be on the downswing, and is not likely to move up the Columbia River to the Wenatchee area.

“As of right now, it’s staying localized,” he said. And because duck hunting season just ended, the…

