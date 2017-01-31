Braves INF Rodriguez involved in fatal crash

MIAMI — An Atlanta Braves infielder and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer’s cruiser.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Miami native Sean Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and their two young children were T-boned by the stolen cruiser Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the crash, which resulted in the police car engulfed in flames.

Rodriguez was not hurt, but the other…