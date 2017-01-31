Don’t let Trump embarrass our queen, say 1.3 million Britons

LONDON — Well over a million people in Britain have signed a petition calling for U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to be canceled to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth, in a grassroots backlash against his immigration policies.

But Prime Minister Theresa May, seeking closer ties to Washington as Britain seeks to withdraw from the European Union, made it clear she would not consider any cancellation.

The invitation to make a state visit, which will involve lavish displays of royal…