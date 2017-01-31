Eleanor Elizabeth Townsend

Okanogan, WA

Eleanor Elizabeth Townsend, 88, of Okanogan, WA, passed away at her home on

January 26, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born March 30, 1928, in

Mabton, WA, to parents, Stanley V. and Grace E. Butchart. Eleanor graduated

from Kittitas High School in 1947. She attended Central Washington State

College, Whitworth College and graduated from Deaconess School of Nursing in

Spokane, WA. She spent her working career as a Registered Nurse caring for

others, and a ranch wife caring for her family. She was proud of her volunteer

work with the American Cancer Society. She loved to garden and enjoyed playing

the piano.

Eleanor is survived by her husband of 60 years, David S. Townsend; five sons:

Ed (Connie), Dan (Tami), Bill, Nathan (Janell) and Malcolm (Kelly) Townsend;

brother; Stan (Joyce) Butchart; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren;

and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery

in Ellensburg, WA. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.