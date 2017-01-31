Eleanor Elizabeth Townsend
Eleanor Elizabeth Townsend
Okanogan, WA
Eleanor Elizabeth Townsend, 88, of Okanogan, WA, passed away at her home on
January 26, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born March 30, 1928, in
Mabton, WA, to parents, Stanley V. and Grace E. Butchart. Eleanor graduated
from Kittitas High School in 1947. She attended Central Washington State
College, Whitworth College and graduated from Deaconess School of Nursing in
Spokane, WA. She spent her working career as a Registered Nurse caring for
others, and a ranch wife caring for her family. She was proud of her volunteer
work with the American Cancer Society. She loved to garden and enjoyed playing
the piano.
Eleanor is survived by her husband of 60 years, David S. Townsend; five sons:
Ed (Connie), Dan (Tami), Bill, Nathan (Janell) and Malcolm (Kelly) Townsend;
brother; Stan (Joyce) Butchart; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren;
and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery
in Ellensburg, WA. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
