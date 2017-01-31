The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo21° Decreasing Clouds

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo15° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Chance Snow

NCW Success Stories | A college program that changes lives

by Tricia Cook
Education, Community Connections, Art of Community
Send to Kindle
Print This

MOSES LAKE  – In Grant County, 34 percent of community members over the age of 5 do not speak English in the home, Big Bend Community College's English as a Second Language (ESL) program found. Eighteen percent of the county’s population is foreign born.

"I found they were being left behind here because they didn’t speak English or share our kind of culture,” said Tyler Wallace, the college's director of adult education, of the county's large Latino population.

The college program tries…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 