Expanded services for the homeless becoming a reality

WENATCHEE — Lighthouse Ministries has begun work to consolidate many of its homeless programs in one large building on South Columbia Street.

Soon to be housed under one very large roof at 410 S. Columbia St.: The Lighthouse soup kitchen, medical and dental clinic, free food distribution center, church activity center and counseling and pastoral offices.

The religion-based, nonprofit organization has nearly reached its goal to raise about $900,000 to remodel the building, said Kyle Hendrickson, president of the seven-member Lighthouse board of directors. The…