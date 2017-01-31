The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo18° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain

Expanded services for the homeless becoming a reality

by Rick Steigmeyer
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Lighthouse Ministries has begun work to consolidate many of its homeless programs in one large building on South Columbia Street.

Soon to be housed under one very large roof at 410 S. Columbia St.: The Lighthouse soup kitchen, medical and dental clinic, free food distribution center, church activity center and counseling and pastoral offices.

The religion-based, nonprofit organization has nearly reached its goal to raise about $900,000 to remodel the building, said Kyle Hendrickson, president of the seven-member Lighthouse board of directors. The…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 