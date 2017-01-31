Finding the fire: New Wenatchee girls basketball coach Pat Loftus has a commitment to intensity and is laying the foundations for a powerful program

By Daniel Rubens

World sports writer

It hasn’t exactly gone perfectly on the court, but things could hardly be running smoother for the Wenatchee girls basketball team in Pat Loftus’ first season at the head of the program.

In his first year as coach of the Panthers, Loftus has slowly laid the groundwork for what just about everyone involved in the program believes is an extremely bright future. That hasn’t always translated to perfection in games this season, as Wenatchee…