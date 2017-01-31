The Wenatchee World

Group urges Reichert to reject immigration order

by Christine Pratt
WENATCHEE — Chanting and waving signs, more than 50 members of a local group calling itself “Mission Indivisible” Tuesday peacefully gathered outside the Wenatchee office of Congressman Dave Reichert to urge him to reject President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Group members say the order, which provoked confusion, anger and detentions at airports across the country this past weekend, amounts to a ban on Muslims' entry into the United States.

“This is truly a collaboration of many people and…

