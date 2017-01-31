Jazz workshop returns to Wenatchee

The 17th annual Wenatchee Jazz Workshop is happening this week at Eastmont Junior High School. A total of 160 middle and high school students from sthe Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts are working with six professional jazz musicians, known as the L.A. 6. On Thursday, L.A. 6 will perform for the public at Numerica Performing Arts Center, followed by a student concert on Friday where the pros will sit in with the students. For more information on the program and…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.