Jazz workshop returns to Wenatchee

The 17th annual Wenatchee Jazz Workshop is happening this week at Eastmont Junior High School. A total of 160 middle and high school students from sthe Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts are working with six professional jazz musicians, known as the L.A. 6. On Thursday, L.A. 6 will perform for the public at Numerica Performing Arts Center, followed by a student concert on Friday where the pros will sit in with the students. For more information on the program and…