Jury in 1979 Patz murder case hears defense summation

NEW YORK — A defense lawyer told a New York City jury Monday that police got the wrong man when they charged his client in the notorious 1979 disappearance of six-year-old Etan Patz, a case that raised alarms nationwide about the abduction of children.

Defense lawyer Harvey Fishbein began his closing argument in a state court where Pedro Hernandez, 56, is on trial for the second time for the murder of the boy who vanished in lower Manhattan 38 years…