Local restaurants to compete in annual chili cook-off

WENATCHEE — KOHO Radio will hold its annual chili cook-off contest from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pybus Public Market.

The public is invited to the free event that offers a sampling of the region’s tastiest chili. Participants can taste and vote for their favorite chili.

Participating restaurants and organizations will include Bella Bistro, Riverfront Rock Gym, Hunter’s Wife, The Thai, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, SOUTH, Pybus Bistro, Café Columbia and the Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co.

For more information,…