The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo27° Snow

Tuesday

Hi33° Snow Likely then Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow Showers

Local restaurants to compete in annual chili cook-off

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — KOHO Radio will hold its annual chili cook-off contest from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pybus Public Market.

The public is invited to the free event that offers a sampling of the region’s tastiest chili. Participants can taste and vote for their favorite chili.

Participating restaurants and organizations will include Bella Bistro, Riverfront Rock Gym, Hunter’s Wife, The Thai, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, SOUTH, Pybus Bistro, Café Columbia and the Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co.

For more information,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 