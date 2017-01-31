The Wenatchee World

Manson FBLA club competes at winter conference

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — The Manson High School Future Business Leaders of America club attended the North Central Region FBLA Winter Leadership Conference Jan. 21 in Wenatchee. Students attended business workshops and competed in a variety of business events.

Individual competitive results include:

  • Bo Charlton: second place, sports and entertainment management; fourth place, business ethics
  • Ty Charlton: first place, introduction to business; fourth place, business ethics
  • Megan Clausen: third place, web design; fifth place, FBLA principles and procedures
  • Alyssa La Mar: second place, agribusiness; third…

