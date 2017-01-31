Plum’s 44 not enough as visiting No. 10 Stanford knocks off No. 7 UW

In front of the largest crowd to ever watch a Washington women’s home basketball game, the seventh-ranked Huskies raced out to a big early lead over No. 10 Stanford and seemed poised to capture an important victory.

However, Washington wilted in the second half while squandering an 18-point advantage and a sensational performance from Kelsey Plum to lose 72-68.

The setback Sunday spoiled what had been a historic turnout for UW — 10,000 spectators for the first home sellout in…