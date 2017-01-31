The Wenatchee World

Weather:

27°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Chance Snow then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo18° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain

Plum’s 44 not enough as visiting No. 10 Stanford knocks off No. 7 UW

by Percy AllenThe Seattle Times
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

In front of the largest crowd to ever watch a Washington women’s home basketball game, the seventh-ranked Huskies raced out to a big early lead over No. 10 Stanford and seemed poised to capture an important victory.

However, Washington wilted in the second half while squandering an 18-point advantage and a sensational performance from Kelsey Plum to lose 72-68.

The setback Sunday spoiled what had been a historic turnout for UW — 10,000 spectators for the first home sellout in…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 