Police investigate attack suspect on Quebec City mosque as ‘lone wolf’
QUEBEC CITY — Police were investigating a single suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, with a second person who was arrested now considered a witness, authorities said on Monday.
The sole suspect in the attack on Sunday evening prayers was Alexandre Bissonnette, a French-Canadian university student, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The man now considered a witness was of Moroccan descent although his nationality was not immediately known, the source…