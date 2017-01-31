Prep focus: Johnson’s late putback keeps Cashmere girls basketball team unbeaten

CASHMERE — In the final home game of her outstanding Cashmere High School career, Abbie Johnson went out with a bang. With her team’s perfect season on the line, the senior forward — already one of the winningest players in program history — stepped up for one last bow on her home floor Tuesday night.

Johnson hauled down an offensive rebound and buried a putback layup with six seconds remaining to put Cashmere ahead, and the hosts held on for…