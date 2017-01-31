Presentation will focus on mountain caribou and their habitat

TONASKET — The Okanogan Highlands Alliance will host a presentation on mountain caribou at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.

David Moskowitz, expert wildlife tracker, photographer and author, will present “Last Stand: Mountain Caribou and the Inland Rainforest.” The presentation will discuss Moskowitz’s experiences tracking and photographing mountain caribou and the challenges faced protecting the caribou and the unique ecosystems they call home.

A dinner benefiting the Community Cultural Center will begin at 5:15 p.m.…