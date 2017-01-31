Rat Rod Show donates $1,000 to auto tech students

MANSON — A festival of hopped-up hot rods is helping fuel scholarships for students in an auto technology program in Wenatchee.

Held last year, the Manson Rat Rod Show — which featured dozens of customized street cars and trucks from around the Northwest — raised $1,000 for scholarships aimed at students in the auto tech curriculum at the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center.

Hosted by the Manson Chamber of Commerce, the Rat Rod Show donated the money to the Wenatchee…