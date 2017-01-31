Reader Scrapbook

From left, Trinity Wood, Josh Talley-Hammer, Reyna Rivera, Tessa McCoy and Hayley Wyllson competed Jan. 25 in Okanogan High School’s ninth annual Poetry Out Loud competition. Wood was named the school’s champion, earning a $100 cash prize and the chance to compete in the regional competition Wednesday in Spokane. Wyllson placed second and McCoy placed third. Students selected works for recitation from an anthology of classic and contemporary poems. Judges evaluated performances on criteria including physical presence, articulation, dramatization, evidence…