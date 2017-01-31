Reichert, Newhouse, Jayapal partner on immigrant protection bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Central Washington's Republican representatives became cosponsors Monday of a bill to immunize so-called "DREAMers" — young undocumented immigrants working through school and career — against immediate deportation under President Donald Trump.

U.S. Reps. Dave Reichert (R-Auburn) and Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) join two Republican and six Democratic cosponsors, including Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Their BRIDGE Act would allow individuals who meet the terms of former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to remain in the…