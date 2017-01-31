Robbery attempt might have prompted shooting

TACOMA — The man was walking home from a Tacoma bar Dec, 19 when a car pulled up next to him and the driver opened fire.

The victim made it inside his East 46th Street house and asked for help from his brother, who called 911.

Doctors found the man had been shot four times, in the stomach, buttocks, arm and thigh. He is expected to survive.

On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Nelious Horsley III, 23, with attempted first-degree…