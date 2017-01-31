SAGE seeks volunteers for several positions

WENATCHEE — SAGE (Safety Advocacy Growth Empowerment) is looking for volunteers for a variety of fun and flexible positions.

Volunteers are needed to staff the organization’s 24-hour crisis phone line and to work in fundraising, community outreach, office/clerical support and special events. Volunteers are also needed for the organization’s annual semi-formal dinner gala and auction, Enchanted Evening, which will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 11 at the BPOE Grand Ballroom.

The organization is a nonprofit domestic violence and…