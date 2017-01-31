The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo27° Snow

Tuesday

Hi33° Snow Likely then Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow Showers

SAGE seeks volunteers for several positions

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — SAGE (Safety Advocacy Growth Empowerment) is looking for volunteers for a variety of fun and flexible positions.

Volunteers are needed to staff the organization’s 24-hour crisis phone line and to work in fundraising, community outreach, office/clerical support and special events. Volunteers are also needed for the organization’s annual semi-formal dinner gala and auction, Enchanted Evening, which will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 11 at the BPOE Grand Ballroom.

The organization is a nonprofit domestic violence and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 