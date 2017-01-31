The Wenatchee World

Second Harvest distributes over 9,000 pounds of food

by Lindsay Francis
QUINCY — Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest distributed 9,012 pounds of food, including 1,500 pounds of donated Alaskan wild salmon, to Quincy-area households during its Jan. 26 distribution.

Forty-two volunteers participated in the event, which was hosted by Serve Quincy Valley and Iglesia Metodista Church.

