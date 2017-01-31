Sherman has interception, but NFC falls to AFC in low-scoring Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he had a lot of fun Sunday night at the Pro Bowl.

However, it was the AFC that came away with the win over Beckham and the NFC, thanks to a defense that made big plays all game in the lowest-scoring Pro Bowl since 1998.

Co-Most Valuable Player Lorenzo Alexander of the Buffalo Bills sealed the AFC's 20-13 decision at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., by intercepting…