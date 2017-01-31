The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo28° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Sherman has interception, but NFC falls to AFC in low-scoring Pro Bowl

by Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

ORLANDO, Fla. — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he had a lot of fun Sunday night at the Pro Bowl.

However, it was the AFC that came away with the win over Beckham and the NFC, thanks to a defense that made big plays all game in the lowest-scoring Pro Bowl since 1998.

Co-Most Valuable Player Lorenzo Alexander of the Buffalo Bills sealed the AFC's 20-13 decision at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., by intercepting…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 