The Wenatchee World

Weather:

27°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Chance Snow then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo18° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain

Sherman records interception in Pro Bowl

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

ORLANDO — In 2016, quarterback Russell Wilson won offensive MVP honors and defensive lineman Michael Bennett took the defensive MVP trophy.

But while there were no awards for the Seahawks at the 2017 Pro Bowl, there were a few highlights for some of the seven players who were part of the NFC team, which ultimately lost to the AFC 20-13 in Orlando.

Maybe as important as anything that happened from a Seahawks’ perspective was a second-quarter interception by cornerback Richard Sherman.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 