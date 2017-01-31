Sherman records interception in Pro Bowl

ORLANDO — In 2016, quarterback Russell Wilson won offensive MVP honors and defensive lineman Michael Bennett took the defensive MVP trophy.

But while there were no awards for the Seahawks at the 2017 Pro Bowl, there were a few highlights for some of the seven players who were part of the NFC team, which ultimately lost to the AFC 20-13 in Orlando.

Maybe as important as anything that happened from a Seahawks’ perspective was a second-quarter interception by cornerback Richard Sherman.