Sheryl Smith

October 12, 1957 - January 27, 2017

Sheryl Smith, a nursing professor at Wenatchee Valley College in Omak, WA, and

a former longtime nurse-midwife in Brewster, WA, died Friday night, January

27, 2017. She was 59. Doctors had found cancer in her bile duct two years ago

and operated. Ms. Smith continued teaching while undergoing chemotherapy until

entering hospice in her Brewster home with terminal biliary duct cancer early

this year. She delivered her last lecture to her Omak students January 18,

2017. Sheryl Ann Smith was born October 12, 1957, in Chicago, IL, where her

father, Floyd Smith, was completing medical school. She graduated from

Brewster High School in 1975. She earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and

nursing from the University of Washington in 1981, and master’s degrees plus

nurse-midwife certification from the University of Minnesota in 1991. Ms.

Smith practiced midwifery in Ontario, OR, and Brewster, and nursing at

Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, WA, and Brewster Hospital.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Lundstrom of Brewster, WA; mother, Betty

Jean Smith of Brewster, WA; brothers, Terry of Polson, MT, Larry of Pateros,

WA, and Jeff of Puyallup, WA, all physicians; and nine nieces and nephews.

Ms. Smith asked that no public memorial service be held. The body will be

cremated. She requested that any donations in her memory be made to the WVC

Omak Foundation, P.O. Box 1374, Omak, WA, 98841. Her wishes were that any

funds be used for Omak nursing students.