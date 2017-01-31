Sparks fly as culprit sought for Chile blazes

SANTIAGO — As Chilean authorities battle the historic blazes that have taken 11 lives, burned over 1,000 homes and wiped an entire town off the map, the theories about who may be to blame have spread as quickly as the wildfires themselves.

The fires have consumed over 937,000 acres in recent days, and cost Chile’s forestry industry $350 million in losses.

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile’s hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically…