Third trial ordered in 2008 East Wenatchee shooting

SPOKANE — The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a third trial for an East Wenatchee man convicted in a 2008 murder, saying his attorney failed to present crucial testimony on domestic violence.

The 2-1 decision of the appellate panel calls for the retrial of Christopher Martin Owens, 35, now serving a 27-year sentence for the shooting death of Richard Lynn "Rick" Tyler, 47. Appellate Judges Robert Lawrence-Berry and Laurel Siddoway found that Owens' attorney did not seek testimony…