Trump to announce Supreme Court pick

President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court in prime time Tuesday, he said Monday morning via Twitter.

“I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court,” he said. “It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8 p.m.”

Trump announced last week that he narrowed his choices for a justice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia and would make his pick known later this week. That timetable…