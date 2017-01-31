The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Chance Snow then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo18° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain

Trump to announce Supreme Court pick

by John WagnerThe Washington Post
Send to Kindle
Print This

President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court in prime time Tuesday, he said Monday morning via Twitter.

“I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court,” he said. “It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8 p.m.”

Trump announced last week that he narrowed his choices for a justice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia and would make his pick known later this week. That timetable…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 