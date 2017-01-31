Upgrade your Washington driver’s license or you may not be able to fly

An enhanced state driver’s license may be needed to board an airplane in Washington as early as next year.

After the deadline, a regular state driver’s license in Washington won’t qualify and won’t get you on a plane, either for domestic or international flights.

Currently, the federal government has Washington under a deadline of Jan. 18, 2018, to bring licenses into compliance with the Real ID Act of 2005, an outgrowth of post-9/11 security measures. The deadline could be extended,…