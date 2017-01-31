The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Today

Hi33° Chance Snow then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo18° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain

Upgrade your Washington driver’s license or you may not be able to fly

by By Mike PragerThe Spokesman-Review
An enhanced state driver’s license may be needed to board an airplane in Washington as early as next year.

After the deadline, a regular state driver’s license in Washington won’t qualify and won’t get you on a plane, either for domestic or international flights.

Currently, the federal government has Washington under a deadline of Jan. 18, 2018, to bring licenses into compliance with the Real ID Act of 2005, an outgrowth of post-9/11 security measures. The deadline could be extended,…

