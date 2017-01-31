U.S. will change course on climate policy, says former EPA transition head

LONDON — The United States will switch course on climate change and pull out of a global pact to cut emissions, said Myron Ebell, who headed President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition team until his inauguration.

Ebell is the director of global warming and international environmental policy at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a U.S. conservative think tank, and helped to guide the EPA’s transition after Trump was elected in November until he was sworn in on Jan. 20.