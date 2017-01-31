UW men grab a morale-boosting loss to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — In a season of struggles, a loss on the road can sometimes be a positive.

Especially when it’s close and it comes against the No. 7 team in the nation, which won its 14th straight game.

Kadeem Allen scored 14 points to lead five Arizona players in double figures and the Arizona Wildcats wore down Washington Huskies 77-66 on Sunday.

“That was a big step for us,” UW’s Markelle Fultz told The News Tribune after scoring 16 points…