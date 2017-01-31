The Wenatchee World

Wenatchee Speech and Debate Team competes at tournament

by Lindsay Francis
SEATTLE — Members of The Foothills Middle School Speech and Debate Team competed in a speech tournament Jan. 14 at Seattle Prep.

Ava Kiesz, Avery Miller, Courtney Dodge, Ella Gebers, Elliot Kiesz, Gurleen Manak, Sydney Simmons and Olivia Noyd all participated in the competition. Noyd earned first place in editorial commentary.

