The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo21° Decreasing Clouds

Wednesday

Hi29° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo15° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo18° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Chance Snow

Wildfire bills mount in state Legislature

by K.C. Mehaffey
Business, Wildfires
Send to Kindle
Print This

OLYMPIA — State lawmakers are considering a dozen or more bills related to wildfires this session, ranging from greasing the path for more volunteer firefighters to exempting salvage timber sales from the state's environmental appeal process.

Although last summer was relatively mild for wildfire destruction in Washington, representatives and senators from North Central Washington haven’t forgotten the two summers before that, when wildfires killed three firefighters and destroyed hundreds of homes and burned hundreds of thousands of acres.

It’s still…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 