Wildfire bills mount in state Legislature

OLYMPIA — State lawmakers are considering a dozen or more bills related to wildfires this session, ranging from greasing the path for more volunteer firefighters to exempting salvage timber sales from the state's environmental appeal process.

Although last summer was relatively mild for wildfire destruction in Washington, representatives and senators from North Central Washington haven’t forgotten the two summers before that, when wildfires killed three firefighters and destroyed hundreds of homes and burned hundreds of thousands of acres.

It’s still…