Williams-Goss selected as finalist for Bob Cousy Award

by World news services
College Sports
NEW YORK — Gonzaga’s star transfer point guard Nigel Williams-Goss on Monday morning was announced as one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award recognizing the country’s top point guard. The other finalists include: Monte Morris, Iowa State; Frank Mason III, Kansas; De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky; Melo Trimble, Maryland; Joel Berry II, North Carolina; Dennis Smith, North Carolina State; Lonzo Ball, UCLA; Jalen Brunson, Villanova.

